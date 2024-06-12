We know all about unregistered motorcycle problems here at Raglan | Letter

Machattie Park is not the only area where motorcycles caused a problem on Monday night.
For weeks now, unregistered motorcycles with unlicensed riders without helmets have been racing around Raglan.
It has been particularly bad at night when the motorcycles have no lights on.
There have been near-misses with cars at intersections.
On Sunday night, a lone motorcyclist commenced his antics at just before 10pm and continued until about 10.30pm.
The noise was alarming as the rider rushed down a service lane a couple of times.
On other occasions, nature strips have been damaged by these riders.
In a city where our local member is the state shadow minister for the police, it is time for action in conjunction with the local police and Bathurst Regional Council.
