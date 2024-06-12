Revealed: All the Bathurst High athletes set to compete in the Astley Cup

BATHURST High Campus is set to face Orange High School in the opening round of the 2024 Astley Cup on Thursday, June 13, to Friday, June 14.
And ahead of kick-off, the school has announced its teams for the eight sports, as well as its Mulvey Cup debaters.
Orange are the reigning champions, having claimed victory on Bathurst soil last year.
Take a look at the list of all competing athletes.
Girls: Mia Negus (captain), Anneka Riepsamen, Brooke Weal, Charlize Cattermole, Georgia Baillie, Jada Shackleton, Lara Glasgow, Madi Honeyman, Romy Trenerry, Zoe Lee
Boys: Angus Cafe (captain), Bailey Stait, Billy Osborne, Chris Jackson, Cody Louis, Harry Knight, Jack Branda, Josh Jackson, Kalan Traves, Kallum Simpson, Lucas Babbage, Regan Stait
Coach: Shannon Foley
Gus McMahon (captain), Will Burton (captain), Chris Jackson, Asher Grabham, Theodore Sadler, Thomas Nakad, Kalan Traves, Jye Orenshaw, Max Stiff, Connor Hodges.
Coach: Sarah Murray
Claire Hawley (captain), Mimi Taylor (captain), Abigail Williams, Amelia Turnbull, Charlee Small, Charlize Cattermole, Imogen Lowe, Kaitlyn Collins, Samantha Woolfe, Lilliana Collins
Coach: Sarah Hennessy
Callum Daunt (c), Kota Curry, Jacob Baillie, Rufus Fox- Allan, Isaiah Timmins, Lukas Irwin, Brodie Wolfe, Jaiden Muldoon, Hayden Weal, Chris Jackson, Ollie Gumpert, Owen Porter, Kai Clary, Liam Van Holst Pellekaan, Yuji Curry, Archie Carah, Alex Le, Jack Mashman, Jack Sargent, Jacob Moxon
Coach: Matthew Baillie
Jasmine Mitchell (captain), Jessica Nakad, Isabella O'Neill, Romy Trenerry, Illearah Edwards, Isabella Morris, Poppy Radstone, Lilly Bryant, Adelaide Crawford, Sophie Peters, Alisha Cianfrano, Harper O'Leary, Matilda Wylie, River Greer, Tully Thomas
Coach: Rhys Harvey
Regan Stait (captain), Angus Cafe, Anthony Driver, Alexander Katoa, Connor Hodges, Declan Hodges, Billy Osborne, Ethan Madden, Harry Knight, Brayden Branda, Kallum Simpson, Jack Branda, Ethan Potts, Reece Powyer, Bailey Stait, Chris Jackson, Tom Nakad, Luke O'Brien, Robin Jackson, Jye Wade, Bailey Crawford
Coach: Rhys Power and Adam Hart
Lorin Nobes (c), Charlotte Ortiger, Georgia Baillie, Jessica Ellis, Lacey Carter, Lauren Weal, Lilly Oxley, Maddison Liddicoat, Milla Cole, Pavithmi Adikari, Poppy Radstone, Reese Carter, Toni Cooper, Liana Schmidt, Sarah Barnett, Bella Crawford
Coach: Daisy Morrissey
Girls: Dakota Hindmarch (captain), Madi Honeyman, Arabella Gillbert, Brooke Weal, Amelia Turnbull
Boys: Hugh Spice (captain), Callum Daunt, Dave, Thomas, Alex Brown, Isaiah Timmins
Coach: Paul Abbott
River Greer, Kai Clary, Olivia Daley, Sam Blencowe, Mahir Islam
Tutor: Paige Wilson
This week's Bathurst-Orange tie gets underway with the official welcome at 9am at the Orange Hockey Complex, before the hockey gets underway at 9.15am.
During the hockey, the Mulvey Cup will get underway at Orange High School at 9.30am.
The boys soccer will be played at Sir Jack Brabham Park, kicking-off at 10.30am, followed by the girls soccer from 12pm.
At the same venue, the athletics will commence at 1.35pm with the track events, before the field events at 2.30pm wrap up the day.
Come Friday, the basketball will be held at PCYC Orange from 9.30am, before the netball at 11am.
Rugby league will kick-off at 12.45pm from Wade Park, followed by the tennis at 2pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.