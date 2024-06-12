'I've been framed': Calls played to jury as ex-girlfriend testifies in trial

A WOMAN has given evidence in a Supreme Court trial that her ex-boyfriend showed up on her doorstep and allegedly confessed to a murder on the day a body was found underneath a bridge.
Vanessa Strong appeared before Bathurst Supreme Court on June 12, 2024 to give evidence in the trial against Stephen Shane Greenfield.
Greenfield is accused of murdering Reginald Mullaly between September 16 and 21, 2015 in Bathurst.
The 68-year-old was found dead underneath the Denison Bridge at around 10am on September 20, 2015.
Greenfield has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
IT was a normal Sunday for Ms Strong.
She dropped her daughters off at her parent's home around 8.30am on September 20, 2015 before she went to work at Rydges in Bathurst.
Shortly after arriving home at about 1pm to clean her South Bathurst home, Greenfield - her former long-term partner - showed up on her doorstep and, allegedly, confessed to a murder.
"He said 'let me in, I've just killed someone'. I asked what he meant and he just said 'I killed someone, I bashed them' ... he did say 'they put me down, put me on the dog'. It means you're a snitch and that," Ms Strong said.
An "agitated" Greenfield was let into the home by Ms Strong, who noticed he had an orange backpack with bolt cutters sticking out, a grey plastic shopping bag and, allegedly, spots of dark red blood on his forearms.
"He said he needed to bleach himself and indicated to his arms where I saw small spots of blood," Ms Strong said.
"He went to the kitchen and got the bottle of bleach ... he then walked himself to the bathroom. I stayed in the lounge room.
"He came out complaining that the bleach stung his arms and chest."
Greenfield slept as Ms Strong collected her children.
Once she got home, the pair had an argument, during which Ms Strong claims Greenfield said he would put her under the bridge.
After Greenfield left, she then made an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers.
"After threatening to put me under the bridge, I just wanted him out of my house," Ms Strong said.
"Once I made sure he was gone, I rang Crime Stoppers for help. I filled them in from a third person point of view ... I told them what he had told me.
"I didn't want to end up under that bridge."
TWO police-recorded phone calls made by Ms Strong to Greenfield after 11pm on September 22 were played to the jury during the Crown's chief of evidence.
Greenfield claimed to have been "framed for murder" in both conversations.
"I don't know what the f--k's going on, I don't even know the bloke [Mr Mullaly] ... I hadn't hurt no one, Ness," Greenfield said.
"You know they've looked through all my knives and taken your knives?" Ms Strong said.
"That's alright, I've done nothing f---ing wrong," Greenfield said.
"Do you know how f---ing scary it is knowing what I know, that I might get arrested for someone else's crime?
"Ness, I've got nothing to hide. I swear on my kids, I've not done nothing at all. I've been with Shayne [Miller]."
MS STRONG was asked by defence barrister Ian Nash about Greenfield's mental health issues, namely his OCD, which had in the weeks and months leading up to September 2015 been aggravated by his 'ice' use.
Greenfield admitted himself to Bloomfield Hospital in Orange for around a week out of concern for his mental state, and was released on Wednesday, September 16 - four days before Mr Mullaly's body was found.
He was driven back to Bathurst by Ms Strong.
The jury heard, prior to this, Greenfield would "be washing his hands all the time", according to Ms Strong, and would use bleach to get rid of grease after working on vehicles.
"Is it the case in the weeks and months before the 20th of September that you had seen him physically affected by withdrawing from drugs. You thought when he first arrived that's what was happening or he was 'scattering on ice'," Mr Nash said.
"At first, yes," Ms Strong said.
"The position is, isn't it, that ... he demonstrated to you signs consistent with withdrawing from drugs. You provided him with juice," Mr Nash said.
"That's correct ... he asked for the juice but I provided him with lollies," Ms Strong said.
Ms Strong was also questioned about the items she claimed Greenfield had been bleaching in her bathroom sink, including bolt cutters, his "Rambo" knife and a black T-shirt with a naked woman on the front.
Her evidence was that Greenfield had been wearing a different black shirt with a skull on it when he arrived at her home and said he, among other things, "went Tony Mokbel on them".
"When Stephen arrived that day, he said a number of things about him bashing someone. In fact, what he said to you included that there were bodies everywhere," Mr Nash said.
"Yes, he did say that," Ms Strong said.
"You also told the police that while he was there, he said the people he's been hanging around had been giving him shit, putting him down on the dog," Mr Nash said.
"Yes," Ms Strong said.
The trial was adjourned until 10am on June 13.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.