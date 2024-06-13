Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Blue Bullettes' Thomson Cup triumph one to savour for Molly

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated June 13 2024 - 2:05pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The decision to swap the netball court for the footy field has been a fruitful one for Molly Kennedy.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.