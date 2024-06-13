Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

The Bathurst hockey players ready to shine at state level on home turf

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
June 13 2024 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NSW's best players are set to arrive in Bathurst for a three-day major carnival, but it'll be the locals that will be keen to impress on the big stage.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.