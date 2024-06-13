The Bathurst hockey players ready to shine at state level on home turf

NSW's best players are set to arrive in Bathurst for a three-day major carnival, but it'll be the locals that will be keen to impress on the big stage.
The Bathurst Hockey Association is set to host the NSW State Field Championships under 16s girls from Friday, June 14, to Sunday, June 16, with teams coming from everywhere between Albury-Wodonga and Far North Coast.
Bathurst has entered two teams, with one in division two and another in division four.
While the division two team will feature Bathurst's leading under 16s talents, the up and coming juniors will feature in the division three team.
Bathurst 1 coach Ben Weal said the competition will be a massive occasion not just for his team but the sport in the city as a whole.
"We've got a mixture of good strong top end talent, with some good juniors amongst them, which are very talented," he said.
"It's a massive thing to have in Bathurst. State championships don't get given to any association. You've got to have a bit of a proven track record and the facilities to back it up.
"To hold a championship like this, you really need the three surfaces, which Bathurst is fortunate to have.
"It's an opportunity for our local association to show off how good we can host things."
Bathurst 1 has been pooled with Illawarra South Coast 1, Central Coast, Southern Highlands and the Far North Coast.
Understandably, most - if not all - of the teams and their players remain a bit of a mystery and Weal has taken the cautious route, saying there'll be no easy games.
"I don't think you're going to get any [easy games] going into a state championship," he said.
"It'll be competitive hockey but you want to be playing quality hockey anyway.
"We're aiming to get back into division one and hopefully we can do that with some good performances on the field."
Anthony Livingstone is the man coaching the Bathurst 2 team.
His team is in a pool with Lithgow, Albury-Wodonga, New England 2, Illawarra South Coast 2 and Northern Sydney and Beaches 3.
He said he's excited about the team's first game, a local derby against Lithgow on Friday morning.
"We know there's a local derby first up on Friday, against Lithgow. I live in Wallerawang and I know a majority of them, so it should be a good game," he said.
"It's great the amount of people [this tournament will] bring to town and we get to see how our hockey skills compare to the rest."
