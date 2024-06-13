Workshop will aim to showcase the power of working together

A WORKSHOP at Bathurst Library this month will show residents how to work together to create positive change.
The Living Democracy Workshop will be led by environmentalist and executive director of The Green Institute, Tim Hollo, and is based on the ideas and lessons in his book, Living Democracy: An Ecological Manifesto For The End Of The World As We Know It.
"Many of us may feel powerless when confronted by the climate crisis, economic inequalities, cost of living, loneliness and more," library services manager Patou Clerc said.
"We are finding that coming together across difference feels harder than ever, with political polarisation and the rise of a populist politics that thrives on division.
"This is happening globally, but we can make a difference at the grassroots - this workshop is a unique opportunity to learn how to collaborate in a positive and constructive way to make the changes we want to see in Bathurst."
The three-hour workshop will be held at the library on Saturday, June 22 from 3-6pm.
The cost is $30 per person; $20 for people aged 18 to 25.
To secure a spot, go to events.humanitix.com/living-democracy-workshop
