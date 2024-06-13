Food, stalls and entertainment at Bathurst Winter Markets

THE weather is cold and the food will be hot at the Bathurst Winter Markets at the Bathurst Showground over two days.
Organisers say the outdoor winter-themed family festival event will be held from 4pm to 9pm on Friday, June 14 and noon to 8pm on Saturday, June 15 and entry will be $2 at the gates.
As well as food trucks and food stalls, there will be a dessert section, retail stalls, kids' rides and games and music until late.
Organisers say the food available will include twist potato, home-made dumplings, Asian skewers, Vietnamese, Tijuana Tacos, burgers and Korean fried chicken.
For more information, have a look at the Aussie NightMarkets Facebook page.
