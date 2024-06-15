Think big with batteries to avoid solar confidence waning | Eco News

THOSE readers with rooftop solar power systems may be aware that, as from July 1, network providers (Ausgrid, Endeavour Energy and Essential Energy) will start charging households for feeding excess solar power back to the grid during the middle of the day.
That's when solar power is at its peak but network demand is at a low.
(As an aside, the government has proposed using gas-fired generators to top up the power during peak demand.)
Effectively, those of us who have been encouraged to install our own solar power systems (I have just upgraded mine) are now being discouraged to do so.
There is one easy solution to the problem of excess solar power at certain times of day: batteries.
You can get a battery to store excess power from your household solar system or commercial operators can install large-scale batteries to absorb the excess solar power when it is cheap and sell it back to the networks at peak periods or during the night, at a profit.
The Opposition have long said (wrongly) that solar power is only of any use when the sun is shining.
So I can only imagine the fun they would have with this in parliament:
"Mr Speaker, those opposite not only encourage Australians to install solar power systems which only work when the sun is shining, but when the sun is shining, they tax them for it! And then they copy our idea of a gas-led recovery!"
Batteries are the obvious solution to this problem. They are, however, expensive.
A household solar battery currently costs from $8000 to $15,000 and the pay-off period is around 10 years. There are limited rebates available and in the pipeline, but opening them widely and soon could only be a good thing.
The other option is large-scale batteries. The ideal sites for these are disused coal-fired power stations.
They have high capacity transmission lines already installed, and the space to install battery systems.
Minor electricity network modifications would be needed to cope with two-way power flow instead of the previous one-way flow from the power station.
The government needs to use a bit of imagination and pursue these solutions. The current policies play right into the hands of the Opposition and their proposals for a nuclear power future.
Renewables can work, do work and will work if the government encourages them.
