After injury ended his season early in 2023, Beattie has come back on fire

Matt Beattie's season finished in disappointing scenes.
With four weeks to go before the finals, the St Pat's centre limped off in the local derby against Bathurst Panthers.
He had torn a ligament in his ankle and it would sideline him for the last four games of the regular season, as well as the Saints' brief finals campaign.
"I was watching from the sideline and itching to get back out there," he lamented.
"This year I'm just trying to make the most of it. Touch wood, I haven't had a niggle since."
And he's enjoyed a great 2024 so far, having scored a try in every St Pat's game so far, except the most recent match against Forbes, which ended in a 24-all draw.
Being the Saints goal kicker, he has also amassed a heap of points, having scored 54, making him joint-third in the Peter McDonald Premiership.
"To be up there in the point scorers, there's still a lot of work to be done, but I'm still working on my goal kicking," he said.
"There's definitely room for improvement, right across the board. Hopefully by the end of the year, if I keep going the way I'm going, I'll be up there maybe."
There's something different in the water at St Pat's in 2024.
At least that's what Beattie thinks.
"I feel like this year we're a bit of a different footy team, compared to the past couple of years," he said.
"I feel like we're a bit more resilient this year and we've really got each others' back.
"I feel like the Forbes game where we drew with a try in the last few minutes, it showed the type of footy team we are this year, that we aren't willing to roll over and be happy with a loss."
And it's that never-say-die attitude that is helping driving the Saints forward.
The boys in blue and white have lost just one of their first five games and have a game in hand, but a two-point deduction for unregistered officials means they linger in eighth when they could by fifth.
But St Pat's face their biggest test yet on Sunday, when they travel north to play reigning premiers Dubbo CYMS.
CYMS are coming off an embarrassing 68-6 loss to Mudgee Dragons a fortnight ago and despite that heavy loss, Beattie isn't expecting an easy game.
"Coming up against Dubbo this weekend, they'll be strong," he said.
"They copped a bit of a bashing up against Mudgee last time out.
"Being the reigning premiers, they'll be coming there with the mindset of winning and not letting that happen again."
Beattie was a rugby league junior, but enjoyed success in soccer when he was named in a NSW representative team.
But in recent years he returned back to the 13-man code and has been, in his words, "loving every minute of it".
"The morale around the boys and the way everyone gets around each and supports each other, it's just something I really love," he said.
But him taking up the goal kicking duties actually doesn't have anything to do with his previous experience in the world game.
"There was one game when our goal kicker got injured and everyone's looking around for someone to kick a goal and I just put my hand up," he said.
"Ever since then, it's just taken off."
St Pat's play Dubbo CYMS at Apex Oval on Sunday, with kick-off from 2pm.
