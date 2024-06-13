'He didn't do this': Man says his friend is innocent in alleged bridge murder

"STEPHEN didn't do this, it's wrong."
A friend of an accused killer has testified in a Supreme Court murder trial that Stephen Shane Greenfield is not responsible for the alleged murder of Reginald "Reggie" Mullaly.
Shayne Miller appeared by audio-visual link (AVL) from Goulburn prison to Bathurst Courthouse on June 13, 2024 to piece together the days leading up to Mr Mullaly's death.
Greenfield is accused of murdering Mr Mullaly between September 16 and 21, 2015 in Bathurst.
The 68-year-old was found dead underneath the Denison Bridge at around 10am on September 20, 2015.
Greenfield has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
A TRIP to Orange, support with relationship spats and using "ice" were among the ways Mr Miller and Greenfield spent their time in the lead-up to September 20, the jury heard.
It was a day or two after overdosing on drugs that Mr Miller said he picked Greenfield up from the Bathurst hockey fields on either the Friday (18th) or Saturday (19th) morning.
They then went back to Mr Miller's Boyd Street home and did the "same thing we always did; use [drugs], talk, use".
"It took me ages to get to him; he'd walked from his house [in Currawong Street] all the way to where I picked him up," Mr Miller said.
"I remember he didn't have blood on his clothes when I picked him up. There was nothing out of the ordinary."
On the day Mr Mullaly's body was found, Mr Miller told the court he remembered driving to his ex-girlfriend Nicole Fawns' mother's home and seeing the Denison Bridge taped off by police.
When he returned home, he said there were a number of people talking about what had happened.
"You're coming from a world of people who are frazzled and fried. They all talk shit. It's all bullshit. Stephen didn't do this, it's wrong," Mr Miller said.
Defence barrister Ian Nash pressed Mr Miller further about the Sunday morning, where people were speculating about what happened under the bridge, mentioning "sick jokes" two men allegedly made.
And that people were trying to implicate Greenfield.
"Yeah, they [Linc Frame and "Porky" - Stephen Summerfield] were all speculating about somebody being shot. Just weird shit, someone being stabbed, just trying to work out what had happened," Mr Miller said.
"A lot of people f---ed around with Stephen at the time; they used to try wigging each other out ... making them paranoid, schizophrenic type of thing. It's just a stupid thing ... to try and f--k 'em up."
AN argument Mr Miller had with his ex, Ms Fawns, was mentioned during evidence in chief.
Earlier in the trial, the jury heard Ms Fawns testify about a conversation where Greenfield allegedly said a man would be found stabbed under the bridge four days before Mr Mullaly's body was discovered.
"Do you remember anything being said before the 20th of September in 2015? Anybody saying anything?" Crown prosecutor Giles Tabuteau said.
"I know where you're going with this but I remember fighting with Nikki over people supposedly saying things but I never actually heard anything that was said ... I didn't hear shit," Mr Miller said.
Despite saying during a police interview that he recalled this alleged comment made by Greenfield, Mr Miller said he was intimidated and had learned people had thrown his name into the mix.
"Do you recall at the beginning of the interview [on August 1, 2016] some questions about something that might've been said to you ... you having been told by police at that stage that you're not a suspect but you're in the picture?" Mr Nash said.
"Something like that. I remember one of them telling me I was a suspect," Mr Miller said.
"The position is that what you said to police you had no independent memory of and you were just repeating things Nikki had told you during fights," Mr Nash said.
"Yep ... I remember feeling a bit intimidated," Mr Miller said.
STEVEN Maranda, who was also called to give evidence, said he saw Greenfield in the early hours of September 20.
Greenfield was described by Mr Maranda as being in the "worst" drug-affected state he had ever seen him in during their two years of friendship.
"He said to me that he was wanted for questioning over a murder that happened under the bridge. He said it once and then said it twice and it agitated me, so I got the shits," Mr Maranda said.
"I've then asked Shayne Miller to take me into Macca's to drive past the bridge and here they are setting up a crime scene.
"It was the worst I'd seen Stephen - off his head, scattered, fried."
Mr Maranda mentioned having bought a set of knives off Greenfield in the weeks prior to the alleged murder.
He was questioned about them by police after selling them to his then-drug dealer.
"All of a sudden I got a message off the detective, he asked me about these knives. I said I'd sold them ... so, I went to my dealer's house and got these two knives back," Mr Maranda said.
"I put them under the low level bridge going out south, under the railway bridge ... and rang him. I made sure they were put up high and told him exactly where to go and get 'em."
But, during cross-examination by defence barrister Louise Jardim, Mr Maranda admitted that he might have only given police one of the knives.
"I thought I put the two up there but it might've been the one," Mr Maranda said.
WHILE addressing the jury, Justice Richard Cavanagh said the estimated 10-week trial was "going to finish a lot earlier" than anticipated.
Both the Crown and defence counsel agreed it is likely evidence will finish at the end of next week, with the jury then to be sent out for deliberations.
"Trials run at their own pace," Justice Cavanagh said.
