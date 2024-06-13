Police officer injured in line of duty during dog attack in South Bathurst

A POLICE officer and two other people have been taken to Bathurst Hospital following a dog attack on Currawong Street.
A police spokesperson has confirmed that at approximately 3:00pm, on Thursday, June 13, police were called to the scene in South Bathurst following reports of a dog attack.
NSW Ambulance also attended the scene.
There, it was found that a 17-year-old male had been attacked by a dog. A 21-year-old male was also bitten during the incident.
Another person - a 30-year-old female police officer - was also injured, and suffered a bite wound to her left hand while attending the scene, and being attacked as a result.
The dog in question - a Bull Arab Pitbull - has since been seized by Bathurst Regional Council rangers, who will be imposing any charges regarding the incident under the Companion Animals Act.
Police will be assisting the Bathurst Regional Council rangers with their investigations, and will be providing them with any information that they have obtained from the incident, including witness statements.
At this stage, it is unclear as to how the dog came to be in the street, and investigations into the attacks are ongoing.
Police urge for anybody with any information regarding the incident to please contact Bathurst Police on 6332 8699.
