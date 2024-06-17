'Understand their concerns': Company proposing Sunny Corner wind farm says it wants to listen

ONE of the two companies proposing a wind farm east of Bathurst says it is committed to genuine local interaction before any decision is made on going ahead.
Someva Renewables says it will be employing a community liaison staff member as part of the consultation process for the wind farm, which is proposed for Sunny Corner State Forest, and the aim is to listen to local views and concerns.
"We're an Australian business. We're based in Sydney," Someva managing director Jamie Chivers said during a recent visit to Bathurst.
"This [the proposed wind farm at Sunny Corner] will be the closest project to our office, so it's very easy for us to get over here.
"But we have opened a space in the Portland Library, which we are manning two days a week. That's an initial effort.
"We'll also be looking for a community liaison person to join our team, who will hopefully be a local and certainly locally based, to help support making sure people have information.
"That's one thing we've learnt over the [last] decade or so: early information."
It was announced in May 2024 that Someva Renewables had been jointly awarded a permit, with Mainstream Renewable Power, to investigate the potential for a wind farm at Sunny Corner State Forest.
If it goes ahead, the wind farm would have a potential capacity of approximately 500 megawatts, could power an estimated 300,000 NSW homes and save more than one million tonnes of carbon from being released each year, according to Someva.
Those opposed to recent renewable energy proposals in Bathurst - from solar farms to a pumped hydro project - have regularly accused the companies behind them of not being willing to genuinely listen to the community.
Mr Chivers emphasised that the investigations into the Sunny Corner project were in the very early stages, so Someva is not yet sure where the turbines would be located, for instance, "but we want to provide that information as soon as we can".
"We're in the community to make sure that we've started to meet those people who live around the project and understand their views and understand their concerns," he said.
Having said that, Mr Chivers said Someva assumes that it will find that some people "just don't want the project to happen" and they will "tell us that nothing [in terms of the project] is acceptable".
"We'll have to understand those views and what's driving those views," he said.
Someva director of community and government engagement Felicity Stening said the company wants to organise specific meetings with community groups.
"If someone is in a group and they would like their whole group to find out the information about what we're actually looking at, then we're happy to arrange smaller meetings," she said.
"We're talking with lots of local businesses, the business chambers across Lithgow and Bathurst, we're talking with Bathurst and Lithgow councils and forming relationships, we're talking to First Nations groups, as well as anyone from the community who is wanting to engage with us."
She also said a survey will be released soon to allow people to comment on the proposed project.
"We're keen to hear from a wide cross-section of the community that may not be able to get to any of our open hubs or information events," she said.
On an estimated timeline provided on its website, Someva is anticipating the NSW Government would make a determination on the wind farm development application in 2026-27 and the start of construction wouldn't be until 2028 if it did go ahead.
