Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

What's happening now with proposed wind farm at Sunny Corner?

MW
By Matt Watson
June 24 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WIND monitoring studies and community consultation are the two most immediate steps for a proposed wind farm east of Bathurst.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.