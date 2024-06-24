What's happening now with proposed wind farm at Sunny Corner?

WIND monitoring studies and community consultation are the two most immediate steps for a proposed wind farm east of Bathurst.
Someva Renewables and Mainstream Renewable Power have been jointly awarded a permit to investigate the potential for a wind farm at Sunny Corner State Forest that could power an estimated 300,000 NSW homes.
Someva managing director Jamie Chivers was in Bathurst recently and the Advocate took the chance to put to him some of the common criticisms about renewable projects in the region and to ask him what the next step would be for the long-term proposal.
Mr Chivers said a meteorological mast and LIDAR ("basically a box that tests for wind") would be used to monitor the wind at the site.
"And we will start survey work with the view to create a layout [for the project] that we think responds to some of the feedback we've had," he said.
"But it is a preliminary layout that will go into a planning scoping report, which will then be assessed by the government to determine what are the specific things we need to assess in detail before we lodge a development application.
"And that's where there will continue to be an opportunity, with that layout that is presented, to work with communities to undertake additional monitoring."
The scoping report layout will not be the final layout, he said, but is an indication of a potential layout "with a view to commence ongoing co-design with [the] community".
That scoping report layout is expected in the first quarter of next year, he said.
During these early stages, Someva wants to make sure it is working with those who use Sunny Corner State Forest, he said, "so they're aware of any impacts".
"We know there's beehives in there [the state forest], there's hunters, bike riders, there's a whole range of activities.
"We have a very light touch during development in our investigations.
"We'll be doing flora and fauna surveys, we'll be doing background noise monitoring, we'll be doing visual impact assessment and undertaking photo montages for community members."
Someva director of community and government engagement Felicity Stening said there will be a jobs boost if the project it does go ahead, including civil engineers, road graders, fencers and concrete workers during the construction and operations phase.
"What I think is also useful for the community to understand is that accommodation services and food and hospitality, laundromats, etc, are also critical components to support that construction and operations phase as well," she said.
"And we would also look for local businesses to support in all of those areas, whether it is the actual build and construction itself or the supporting services.
"So we, in some months to come, we would be releasing expressions of interest."
She said Someva "would be wanting to hear from local businesses that are interested in supporting the project".
On an estimated timeline provided on its website, Someva is anticipating the NSW Government would make a determination on the wind farm development application in 2026-27 and the start of construction wouldn't be until 2028 if it did go ahead.
