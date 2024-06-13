Fresh concerns about any Panorama Clinic move to Orange

Here's a look at what's making news today.
Mental health specialists say they fear for the safety of their patients should the city's Panorama Clinic be relocated to Orange, even on a temporary basis.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole is certain that health bureaucrats have decided to relocate the clinic to Orange's Bloomfield while the redevelopment of Bathurst Hospital takes place, while the Western NSW Local Health District remains adamant that no decision has yet been made. Read the full story here.
In other news, the NSW Government has announced a $20 million package to boost paediatric services across the state, following ACM's ongoing coverage of a crisis in children's health support in regional areas. You can read about the development here.
And in sport, Bathurst Hockey Association is preparing to host the NSW State Field Championships under 16s girls tournament from Friday to Sunday. Bathurst will be represented by two teams, who are eager to impress in their home tournament. Bradley Jurd has the story.
Have a great day.
Jacinta Carroll, Editor.
