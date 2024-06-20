Our centre has now got a magnificent, meaningful mural | Interagency

Interagency is an association of Bathurst community groups and services.
The Neighbourhood Centre is delighted to be involved in an exciting new project which has enabled us to work with a local artist, Sven Rogers, and participants from Boys to the Bush to create a mural in our Welcome Room.
Their work has resulted in a colourful and meaningful artwork which welcomes everyone who comes to our centre.
Part of this project has involved ESM projects capturing the production of the mural.
They took still photography and footage of participants' hands painting the mural and the overall artwork of the mural (and elements contained) and these will be used as projections cast onto a landmark building in the Bathurst CBD to contribute to and form part of the illumination program during this year's Bathurst Winter Festival.
We invite community members to come to The Neighbourhood Centre (96 Russell Street) to check out our lovely mural and to attend the Bathurst Winter Festival illumination.
The Neighbourhood Centre offers many services and programs for our local community, including a learner driver program, Bubs and Toddlers Group, Homework Club, literacy program, Connecting Seniors Group, IT tuition (group or 1:1), and D Caf.
Some examples include:
We also have several new programs in the pipeline, including our Active Mind Café, our school holiday workshops and more.
Check our Facebook page for regular updates, call in at 96 Russell Street or phone us on 6332 4866. We welcome inquiries.
