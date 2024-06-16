Western Advocate
Our History

Alderman Rigby knew where he belonged: in the mayor's chair | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
June 16 2024 - 5:00pm
Alderman Arnold Rigby, an Englishman, was known as a practical man who had been involved in many public movements in Bathurst.
OUR historic image this week from the photographic archives of the Bathurst District Historical Society shows Alderman Arnold Rigby, mayor of Bathurst in 1912 and 1913, strolling through Machattie Park on his way to the Council Chambers in William Street.

His election was reported in the Bathurst Times on February 13, 1912. There was a full attendance at the special Bathurst Municipal Council meeting held for the purpose of electing a new mayor.

