Alderman Rigby knew where he belonged: in the mayor's chair | Yesterday, Today

His election was reported in the Bathurst Times on February 13, 1912. There was a full attendance at the special Bathurst Municipal Council meeting held for the purpose of electing a new mayor.
When nominations were called for the position by retiring mayor A.B. James, there was no air of suppressed excitement as had been seen for the election of the Turon Shire president.
Only one nomination was received, that of Alderman Arnold Rigby, an Englishman, and in proposing that gentleman, Alderman A.S. Low remarked that he had known him for a considerable number of years, and considered him qualified to fill the position with credit to the council.
It was said that Alderman Rigby was a practical man and would do his utmost to please the ratepayers and the council generally.
Alderman Wright seconded the nomination.
"Alderman A.B. James, in declaring Alderman Rigby the duly elected mayor, stated that he could endorse what had been said," it was reported.
"His term did not cease until the end of the present month, and he hoped on the occasion of Alderman Rigby taking over his duties to refer to several matters during the last two years, and to intimate, in his judgment, what course the Council should pursue.
"He would emphasise the fact that so far as the work of any mayor was concerned, however he may strive to attain success, his efforts would be of no avail unless supported by the loyal co-operation of the whole of the aldermen.
"But no occupant of the mayoral chair could have associated with him a more loyal band than he has had."
Alderman Beavis made a eulogistic reference to the mayor-elect.
It was, he said, nearly a quarter of a century since he had been introduced to Alderman Rigby, and they had been friends ever since.
Alderman Rigby had assisted in nearly every public movement in Bathurst, and was associated with anything in any way connected with the beautifying or benefit of the city.
He had fought his way, and now stood well in the community, and was known pretty well throughout the west.
If they had more men like Alderman Rigby, and he included his brothers, who had come from England to Australia, it would, Alderman Beavis considered, be the better for this country.
In responding, Alderman Rigby feelingly thanked the aldermen for their kind remarks, and went on to say that he took it as a twofold compliment and honour to be placed in such a civic position unopposed, where there were so many good men.
He considered the Bathurst Council was second to none in the state.
He hoped that he would prove to their satisfaction and fulfil the duties of the chair with credit to the city to which they were all so proud to belong.
The aldermen then adjourned to the Royal Hotel, across the road, where the toast of the new mayor was proposed by Alderman A.B. James, who remarked that it was an eye-opener to him in many respects to note that Alderman Rigby had, by force of personal character and determination to succeed, won for himself the position of future mayor of Bathurst.
The toast was drunk with enthusiasm, and in the course of his response, the mayor-elect expressed the hope that they would drink his health just as warmly at the end of the term.
He said they might hear a lot of him during the future, but he would not make conditions uncomfortable for anyone.
He would insist, however, on the business being put through as it should be.
