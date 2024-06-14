Truck hits car on Great Western Highway, pushing it to wrong side of the road

A driver was lucky to escape injury on Thursday afternoon after a collision with a semi-trailer pushed their Subaru onto the wrong side of the road at a Raglan intersection.
Emergency Services were called to the Great Western Highway and Eugenie Street intersection on the outskirts of Bathurst at 3pm on June 13, following reports of a multi-vehicle accident.
According to Bathurst Police, a semi-trailer driven by a man in his 50s ran up the back of a small Subaru driven by a lady at the traffic lights.
Both vehicles were travelling west, towards Bathurst, on the Great Western Highway at the time the crash occurred.
According to Bathurst Police, the Subaru had begun to slow down as the light was red, but it soon turned green and she began to speed up again, but the driver of the semi-trailer failed to see the Subaru until the last minute.
Despite slamming on the brakes, the driver of the truck was unable to stop in time, colliding into the back of the Subaru and pushing the vehicle into the intersection and onto the wrong side of the road.
Police said all other vehicles were able to come to a stop and no further collisions occurred.
NSW Ambulance and SES also attended the scene.
Paramedics assessed the female driver who was in shock at the time, but no one was injured as a result of the crash or required to be taken to hospital.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
