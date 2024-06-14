Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Our tap water safe to drink: Council reassures amid calls for testing review

Updated June 15 2024 - 9:52am, first published 9:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TAP water in Bathurst is safe to drink, and falls within the parameters of Australian guidelines, says Bathurst Regional Council, amid calls to review and undertake further water testing at a national level.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.