Our tap water safe to drink: Council reassures amid calls for testing review

TAP water in Bathurst is safe to drink, and falls within the parameters of Australian guidelines, says Bathurst Regional Council, amid calls to review and undertake further water testing at a national level.
National media this week revealed tap water in Bathurst, along with other areas in Sydney, Newcastle, Canberra, Victoria and Queensland, contained contaminants that American authorities now deem are likely to be carcinogenic.
Calls have subsequently been made to review water testing in Australia after the US Environmental Protection Agency found there was no safe level of exposure to perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) in drinking water, with both chemicals likely to cause cancer.
Publicly available data indicates the chemicals have been found in the drinking water in a number of Sydney suburbs and regional areas, including Bathurst and Lithgow.
The data comes from a study published in 2011.
Despite the data, Bathurst Regional Council said the city's water is safe because any levels of the chemical fall within Australian drinking water guidelines.
Bathurst Regional Council director of engineering services Darren Sturgiss confirmed council received a media inquiry from the Sydney Morning Herald in mid-May which cited a 2011 study by the University of Queensland.
"Council responded to this request as did other water utilities contacted by the SMH journalist," he said.
Mr Sturgiss said council, like other water providers, is committed to providing a safe and secure drinking water supply to Bathurst.
"Council, and other water providers are regulated and our water supply is tested to ensure we meet (or exceed) the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines," he explained.
"Council is undertaking all water quality testing as directed by NSW Health.
"As with all drinking water quality parameters, we are subject to the guideline values as confirmed in the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines (ADWG)."
Mr Sturgiss said water quality testing occurs continuously - daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly depending on the parameter.
"For the two chemicals identified, testing is undertaken monthly, with the latest sample taken on May 8, 2024. The results are below the Australian Drinking Water Guideline values."
He said the US EPA sets a Maximum Contaminant Level (legally enforceable) at 4 ppt (0.004ug/L) for PFOA and PFOS individually.
By comparison, the Australian Drinking Water Guideline is less than 0.07ug/L, and PFOA is less than 0.56ug/L.
"Water samples from the Macquarie River at the Water Filtration Plant are all below the ADWG guideline values. Treatment is not expected to improve the levels, so the test results are considered representative of the drinking water."
Mr Sturgiss said council will continue to test our water supply against the current guidelines.
"If there is a question regarding the appropriateness of these guidelines, this is a matter for NSW Health and/or the National Health and Medical Research Council," he said.
In response to concerns about chemical levels, Water Services Association of Australia, which is the industry's peak body, said the water sector is committed to ensuring the provision of safe and secure drinking water to customers and communities.
"Water utilities in Australia are regulated, including for health and the environment. In relation to drinking water, water utilities are required to meet the Australian Drinking Water Guidelines which are set by the National Health and Medical Research Council," it said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.