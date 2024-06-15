Here's how Jane found herself taking to the road on Community Drive | Tuned In

2MCE's Community Drive program has recently welcomed a new presenter, Jane Talbot.
Jane started with 2MCE as part of the Talking Newspaper team, reading the local newspapers on air from noon each weekday for people in our community with a print disability.
Volunteering for the Talking Newspaper program is a great stepping stone into other programs at 2MCE.
Volunteers learn how to operate the studio panel, work to a program structure, and gain on-air presenting skills, all while performing a valuable community service.
From the Talking Newspaper, presenters like Jane have the opportunity to try their hand at presenting another style of program such as Community Drive.
Our Community Drive program is focused on community news and information from around Bathurst and Orange, also featuring a range of contemporary local and Australian music.
"If you asked me 10 years ago what I would be doing when I retired, I never thought it would be this!" Jane said.
You can hear Jane present Community Drive at 4pm on Fridays, highlighting what's on ahead of the weekend around Bathurst and Orange, local news headlines, and community service announcements.
Tune in on 92.3 FM Bathurst, 94.7 Orange or stream at 2mce.org.
2MCE Community Radio values the support of our listeners and local business sponsors.
If you love what you hear on 2MCE, you might like to consider making a donation this end of financial year.
Your donation will support the running costs of the station to bring you community services like the Talking Newspaper and Community Drive.
To donate, visit 2mce.org and click on Give Now.
