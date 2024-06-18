Winter Festival fast approaching, but some important changes to roads noted

THE ANNUAL winter wonderland that descends upon Bathurst each July is just around the corner.
But with the two-week festival's fantastic setup in the Kings Parade and Machattie Park areas, residents need to be aware of some road closures.
The section of Russell Street between William and George Streets will be closed for a month, starting from 6am, June 27, and reopening at 6am, July 27.
While cars won't be able to travel along this section of road - between Kings Parade and the Bathurst Council building - pedestrian access to the Civic Centre, Bathurst Court House and the Historical Society will remain.
The second temporary street closure will be Church Street, which runs from Annie's Ice Cream down to the old NAB building.
Church Street will be closed over the first two weekends of the winter festival. From 6am, July 6, to 6am, July 8, and then again from 6am, July 12, to 6am, July 15.
Those driving to the festival are advised to park within the Bathurst CBD, with more information on parking options available at the Bathurst Regional Council website.
With the street closures, the taxi zones will also change.
The Russell Street taxi zones will relocate to the existing Church Street taxi zone for the duration of the festival, except on the first two weekends of the event when Church Street will be closed to road users.
During these weekends, the taxi zone will be relocated to the corner of George and Russell Streets, across from the Western Advocate.
The bus zone opposite the courthouse will also relocate further down Russell Street, in front of Steele & Co.
Disabled parking will also remain available, with parks located on the corner of George and Russell Streets across from the Western Advocate, as well as on the William Street end of Kings Parade.
Additional disabled parking will be made available on July 11, for Accessibility Day, on Church Street adjacent to Kings Parade.
