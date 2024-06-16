Neighbours follow thieves to foil daylight crime spree and find stolen jewellery

Neighbours followed and helped police catch a thief who stole thousands of dollars worth of jewellery and belongings from homes in Orange.
Brodie Vincent Hutchin of Keppel Street, Bathurst, has been locked up since he was arrested for breaking into homes, stealing property and riding in a stolen car on June 23, 2023.
The 32-year-old appeared in Orange Local Court via an audio visual link from jail to be sentenced on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.
According to court documents, a Mazda 3 was stolen from a house at Kelso on June 23, 2023, and Hutchin and a 26-year-old co-accused were seen in the vehicle in Orange later that day.
The Mazda was recorded on CCTV at Orange Tenpin Bowl at 9.05am on June 23, with Hutchin in the passenger seat and the co-offender in the driver's seat.
Soon afterwards the two men were involved in a break and enter at a nearby Seymour Street address.
They ransacked the house and stole $300 worth of $5 notes, two life member badges for a rugby union club, as well as thousands of dollars worth of jewellery, some of which was of sentimental value to the victims.
They also stole a box of costume jewellery and two Apple iPhones.
The value of the stolen items was about $4300 and included items of sentimental value.
The residents returned at 10am and discovered the break in.
That afternoon at 3.25pm, Hutchin and the co-accused entered and ransacked a house in a rural residential area of east Orange.
They stole a pair of binoculars, jewellery - including a $4500 engagement ring - a smart watch and charging cords, headphones valued at $450, two laptops, a remote control for the home's blinds as well as a $15 bar of soap, among other items.
The Mazda that was stolen from Kelso was captured on CCTV from a nearby property as it exited the driveway.
The two men also attended another nearby property on foot.
They entered a shed through an open side door and walked around leaving footprints in the mud before leaving.
They were seen by and spoken to at the front of the premises by a number of neighbours before walking off towards Dairy Creek Road.
They turned towards Lone Pine Avenue while being followed by at least two vehicles occupied by nearby residents.
A witness pointed them out to police who were also in the area.
The two offenders began running from the location and police pursued the co-accused on foot.
The witness saw the offender turn onto Kurim Avenue.
At 3.40pm more police and occupants of a white ute directed them to Hutchin, who was then stopped and searched.
Hutchin denied involvement in the alleged offending but was found in possession of $320 in cash which he said he received from working at a timber mill.
Witnesses also told police where he discarded a backpack. It contained jewellery from the Seymour Street house, foreign currency and several other items.
He was also found in possession of a phone stolen from Seymour Street.
He was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station.
He was still in custody when he appeared in Orange Local Court to be sentenced on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.
Solicitor Ken Lambeth made an application for the case to be dealt with under the mental health act and submitted a psychiatric report to the court.
However, a representative from the Director of Public Prosecutions argued it should be dealt with as a criminal matter and a sentence of full-time imprisonment should be imposed.
They said one of the homes that was broken into was occupied by retirees who were of "reasonably advanced years" and there was a "crime spree" flavour to the offending.
According to the prosecution, Hutchin had previously been granted orders under section 32 of the Mental Health (Forensic Provisions) Act in 2010 for similar offending, 2011 for violent offending and 2013 for a variety of offending.
However, he has not received the benefit of such an order under the current Act, section 14 of the Mental Health and Cognitive Impairment Forensic Provisions Act 2020.
That did not change on June 5.
Magistrate David Day listened to both sides before he found Hutchin to be criminally liable.
"We are looking at quite serious offences," Mr Day said.
"Mr Hutchin has come up from Kelso to Orange to commit these offences, they are not opportunistic.
"They are not just walking around the corner to a neighbour's house."
Mr Day described Hutchin's criminal record as "appalling" and he had a support plan in place for the issues raised in the mental health application.
Mr Day acknowledged and accepted Hutchin's diagnosed mental health conditions but said he was not satisfied his mental capacity was significantly reduced in this offending.
"These matters cross the custody threshold, well and truly," Mr Day said.
However, he said Hutchin would not receive the therapies and treatments he needs in full-time jail.
Mr Day gave Hutchin a three-year intensive correction order for aggravated break and enter in company and two counts of aggravated enter dwelling in company with intent to steal.
The community-based jail sentence also took into account back-up charges of riding in a stolen car and stealing property from a house.
As part of the order Hutchin will have to abstain from drugs and participate in rehabilitation and treatment. If he breaches the order he could return to full-time jail.
The time Hutchin already spent in jail on remand was also taken into account during sentencing.
