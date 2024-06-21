Pictures of Perthville Public in their beautiful Beanies for Brain Cancer

EVERY little bit helps, and that's exactly why the little learners and leaders at Perthville Public School hosted a fundraiser for Beanies for Brain Cancer.
On Friday, June 14, members of the school community banded together in their beanies, and it was all to raise money for the Mark Hughes Foundation.
Every student and teacher was invited to wear a beanie, and to bring in three dollars as a donation to the cause.
As an added bonus, the school leaders organised hot chocolates for everybody to enjoy during their recess, and to bump up the funds raised for the Mark Hughes Foundation.
2024 marks ten years since the foundation was first established, and in the past decade tens of millions of dollars has been raised to support patients of brain cancer, and research into the disease.
Every year, the foundation releases a range of beanies which are sold in order to raise money.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event, and snapped some pictures of Perthville Public students enjoying the fundraising activity.
Is there anybody that you recognise in the above gallery?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.