Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/What's On/Family and Kids
Watch
Photos

Pictures of Perthville Public in their beautiful Beanies for Brain Cancer

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated June 21 2024 - 3:18pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

EVERY little bit helps, and that's exactly why the little learners and leaders at Perthville Public School hosted a fundraiser for Beanies for Brain Cancer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.