Witness says plans were drawn on envelope to convince man he killed someone

AN envelope, a piece of paper and a plan.
At the end of week three of the Bathurst Supreme Court murder trial against Stephen Shane Greenfield on June 14, 2024, a witness gave evidence about a conversation he said took place in the weeks after a man's body was found.
Brett Lucas spoke of his mother's relationship with Reginald Mullaly right up until his death, describing a "blue" taking place before "Reggie" left to stay underneath a bridge.
"That's where he'd stay every time they'd have an argument," Mr Lucas said.
Mr Mullaly was found dead underneath the Denison Bridge at around 10am on September 20, 2015.
Greenfield is accused of murdering Mr Mullaly between September 16 and 21, 2015 in Bathurst.
He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.
MR Lucas said he had been at a woman's home when he alleges he heard Nicole Fawns and Shayne Miller talking about "planting" the idea into Greenfield's mind that he was responsible for Mr Mullaly's death.
"You told the police about this one occasion where you went to Adele Fuller's house to get drugs and Nikki Fawns was there in the kitchen ... they were talking about Reggie's death," defence barrister Louise Jardim said.
"When Shayne was there, did they talk about putting an idea into Stephen's head? Did they use the word 'planted' to make him believe he was responsible?"
"Yeah, they had it all written out on an envelope. They planned it. I asked Adele straight after it ... When they left, she told me it's all about Reggie," Mr Lucas said.
"You're talking about a piece of paper, an envelope. Who was writing on the envelope?" Ms Jardim asked.
"Shayne Miller," Mr Lucas said.
IT was during the morning hours of Sunday, September 20 when Raymond Sharpley said he was woken by Mr Miller and Greenfield at his Arunta Street home and told a man had been murdered.
"That was the first I'd heard of it," Mr Sharpley said.
The group drove to Kelso, crossing the Great Western Highway, and saw police at the scene with a tarp, according to Mr Sharpley.
Once they had arrived at Mr Miller's Boyd Street house, they stayed for a number of hours before Mr Sharpley got a lift home and saw a post on social media about the alleged stabbing.
During questioning by Crown prosecutor Giles Tabuteau, Mr Sharpley said he couldn't recall any conversations had at Mr Miller's home relating to Greenfield and Mr Mullaly, as had previously been heard by the jury.
During cross-examination, Mr Sharpley admitted to taking "significant amounts of drugs" at the time and welcoming "all of Bathurst" to his house to use, drink and visit.
He agreed that this would have affected his memory.
"The position is that you don't have a precise memory of when it was that you took that drive [to Kelso with Shayne Miller and Stephen Greenfield]," defence barrister Ian Nash said.
"Nah, don't remember the time," Mr Sharpley said.
The trial was adjourned to 10am on June 17.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.