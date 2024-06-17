As tax time approaches, what claims will the ATO have under the microscope? Advertising Feature

Make sure you're getting your claim right this tax season. Picture Shutterstock

As June 30 draws near, it can mean only one thing - tax time.



As people across the country begin to gather their receipts and claims to submit their tax returns, it is worth making sure you get it done right first time to avoid the need to resubmit or, even worse, cop a fine.

The Australian Tax Office (ATO) typically focuses on a number of things when it comes to tax returns and 2024 is no different. It recently announced it would be taking a close look at three common errors being made by taxpayers, including:

Incorrectly claiming work-related expenses

Inflating claims for rental properties

Failing to include all income when lodging

ATO assistant commissioner Rob Thomson said the ATO was focused on supporting taxpayers in getting their lodgment right the first time. "These are the areas that people are most likely to get wrong, and while these mistakes are often genuine, sometimes they are deliberate," he said. "Take the time to get your return right."

Working from home expenses continue to be a source of confusion, but certainly not one that will go away as the number of people working this way increases. In 2023, the ATO revised the fixed-rate method of calculating a working-from-home deduction to broaden what is included, increase the rate, and adjust the records you need to keep. Mr Thomson said approximately 4 million people claimed a deduction for working from home.

Your deductions will be disallowed if you're not eligible or you don't keep the right records. - Rob Thomson, ATO assistant commissioner

"Deductions for working from home expenses can be calculated using the actual cost or the fixed rate method, and keeping good records gives you the flexibility to use the method that works for you and claim the expenses you are entitled to," he said. "Your deductions will be disallowed if you're not eligible or you don't keep the right records."

Rental properties were another area that resulted in a high rate of errors when lodging returns. Almost 90 per cent of landlords made an error with their claims in 2023, something Mr Thomson said they would be focusing on once again.



"We often see landlords making mistakes when it comes to repairs and maintenance deductions on rental properties, so we're keeping a close eye on this."

The ATO recommends taking time to lodge your tax return and making sure all your paperwork and that from your employers is complete. While it is tempting to lodge tax returns as early as possible, accountant Adam Danielson said that many July lodgements were flagged as incorrect by the ATO.

"We fully understand that many people are relying on payments in the form of tax returns, especially this year," he said. "However, our advice is to wait until the end of July when tax returns should already be pre-filled with correct income information, meaning smoother and faster payment."

Mr Danielson also said the government was now leaning on data analytics and data-matching capabilities to identify those deductions being incorrectly claimed. "If you're unsure, seek professional advice."