Emergency services on the scene after car crashes into front of business

EMERGENCY services are on the scene in a busy block of the CBD after a car appears to have crashed into the front of PRP Bathurst.
NSW Ambulance, Fire and Rescue NSW, police, Police Rescue and the SES are all attending.
A tow truck is also at the scene.
Ambulance sirens could be heard in the middle of the city at around 1.15pm.
The front door of the Bentinck Street business has been taped off.
Traffic in the street is being affected, but is still getting through.
More to come.
