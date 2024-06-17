Perthville Public producing future philanthropists with recent fundraiser

LITTLE kids can make a big difference. And that's exactly what the students of Perthville Public School did recently, with a fundraiser for the Mark Hughes Foundation.
The foundation was established ten years ago, as a means to raise money for brain cancer research, and to assist those suffering from the disease, after Mark Hughes had been through his own brain cancer journey.
And, one of the biggest contributors to these funds raised, is with warm and toasty winter hats - beanies - through the Beanies for Brain Cancer Initiative.
So, on Friday, June 14, students and staff at the school dressed in their best beanies, and donated two dollars each to the cause.
And, to sweeten the pot, students could donate an extra dollar, and receive a hot chocolate - with marshmallows of course.
The fundraising day was organised by the Perthville Public school leaders, and overall, approximately $450 was raised for the cause.
This was through the mufti celebrations, and direct donations from purchases of the official 2024 Beanies for Brain Cancer, which were worn by staff.
According to the school leaders, the specific fundraiser was decided upon due to the severity of the disease, which affects approximately 2000 people every year.
"At the start of the year when we got chosen as school leaders, we all went in together for a meeting, and we chose this because brain cancer is a very hectic thing, and we think it's really cool that they're trying to stop it and find a cure for it," school leader Beau Bonham said.
And being able to make even a small difference is something that the leaders were very proud of, plus, keeping their heads warm on a cold day was definitely an added bonus.
"It feels very good to know that you're helping someone who is in need of that money," Beau said.
"Plus, I'm actually glad it was a beanie day today because it's a bit chilly today."
Adding to the excitement of the initiative, was the fact that one staff member knitted a few beanies herself, and was planning on delving them out as prizes for an in-school competition.
Students from each class were asked to design their best and brightest beanies, with the winning designs being blessed with a beautiful creation, or an official beanie from the cause.
The success of the fundraiser is something that left school principal Jodie James feeling very humbled.
"I'm really proud. We've got great kids at Perthville, and a really great leadership team this year. They are articulate, sensible, and really great leaders - they lead our younger students really well," she said.
"I think it's great to have that sense of connection and belonging at school, and when kids are happy and safe at school, that's when they want to come."
