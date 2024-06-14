Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Lucky escape for driver after car crashes into PRP Bathurst entrance

JC
Amy Rees
By Jacinta Carroll, and Amy Rees
Updated June 14 2024 - 3:04pm, first published 3:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

PRP Bathurst is back operating as normal after a car crashed into the entrance of the building earlier this afternoon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Journalist

Journalist at the Western Advocate in Bathurst since May, 2021.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.