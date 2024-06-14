Lucky escape for driver after car crashes into PRP Bathurst entrance

PRP Bathurst is back operating as normal after a car crashed into the entrance of the building earlier this afternoon.
Emergency services have deemed the area safe after SES crews stabilised the damaged verandah post and brickwork.
The incident prompted an enormous emergency services response on Friday, June 14.
Two ambulance units, an ambulance commander, five police cars, two Fire and Rescue NSW crews, Police Rescue and SES all responded to triple-0 calls for help.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said they got a call just before 1pm to a property in Bentinck street.
"We arrived at 1pm after reports of a car into a building," the spokesperson said.
When paramedics arrived, no-one was trapped and no patients required treating or transporting to hospital.
The driver and people inside the building all escaped injury.
With the huge emergency services response on the scene, traffic in the area was affected.
The street did remain open, but was congested until emergency services left the scene.
A tow truck was called to the scene to assist with the removal of the car.
NSW SES deputy zone commander Joshua Clark said signs have been put up, directing people to enter via the back of the building.
