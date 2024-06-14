Our tap water is safe to drink: Council

Here is a look at what is making news today.
The tap water in Bathurst is safe to drink, and falls within the parameters of Australian guidelines, says Bathurst Regional Council, amid calls to review and undertake further water testing at a national level.
National media this week revealed tap water in Bathurst, along with other areas, contained contaminants that American authorities now deem are likely to be carcinogenic.
Real about what council has to say about it here.
In other news, PRP Bathurst is back operating as normal after a car crashed into the entrance of the building on Friday afternoon.
Emergency services have deemed the area safe after SES crews stabilised the damaged verandah post and brickwork. You can read what happened here.
And in sport, a number of changes are expected on and off the field in the Peter McDonald Premiership following the end of a week-long strike from referees. Read about the end of the strike and what's happening now.
Have a great weekend.
Jacinta Carroll, Editor.
