Two patients being assessed after truck, car crash on Great Western Highway near Bathurst

5.45PM UPDATE
THREE paramedic vehicles are on the scene of a truck and car crash on the Great Western Highway between Bathurst and Lithgow.
A NSW Ambulance Media spokesperson said two patients are being assessed and the reports from the scene are that no-one is trapped.
The spokesperson said those at the scene include a special operations paramedic.
The crash happened at Yetholme, east of Bathurst, before 5pm on Friday, June 14.
The advice from Live Traffic is that alternating stop/slow traffic conditions are in place at the scene to allow motorists to pass in one direction at a time.
Motorists are being asked to exercise caution and allow extra travel time.
EARLIER
NSW Ambulance crews and police have been sent to a truck and car crash on the Great Western Highway between Bathurst and Lithgow.
Live Traffic says the crash happened at around 5pm on Friday, June 14 at Yetholme, east of Bathurst, and traffic is heavy in both directions.
The Western Advocate has been told by NSW Ambulance that three crews have been sent to the site.
Further details about the crash and any injuries that may have been sustained weren't available when the Advocate contacted NSW Ambulance.
The advice from Live Traffic is to exercise caution and allow extra travel time.
