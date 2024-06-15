Bells Line closed for hours during another disrupted day between Bathurst and Sydney

6.30PM UPDATE
BELLS Line of Road was closed for hours during another disrupted day for Bathurst's transport links over the Blue Mountains to Sydney.
The road closed at Bilpin before 8.30am on Saturday, June 15 after a truck crash and didn't reopen until around 3.30pm after a clean-up and salvage operation.
At one stage, traffic was diverting via Old Bells Line of Road around the truck crash site, but then that detour was deemed to be no longer safe due to the weather conditions.
Instead, traffic was sent on the Great Western Highway.
Live Traffic data shows there have been five incidents on Bells Line in the stretch from Mount Tomah to Kurrajong in the past six weeks alone - from truck and car crashes to a car breakdown.
The most recent incident was a car crash at Mount Tomah just before 7pm on Friday, June 14 that affected traffic in both directions.
EARLIER
BELLS Line of Road traffic is being sent via the Great Western Highway due to a truck crash at Bilpin.
The Transport Management Centre reports that emergency services are on the scene and traffic crews are attending after the truck crash at about 8.20am on Saturday, June 15.
Motorists already in the area are being asked to allow extra time and follow the directions of the crews on the site.
Otherwise, motorists are being asked to avoid the area and use the Great Western Highway instead as Bells Line is closed in both directions at the crash site.
The latest trouble on Bells Line comes about a week after the bridge at North Richmond was closed by Hawkesbury River flooding, sending traffic the long way around through Windsor.
