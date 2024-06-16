Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Our People

'It's a dream come true': Schumacher called-up to renowned European race

By Anya Whitelaw
June 17 2024 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sitting at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit watching Formula 1 from Eau Rouge corner - it was special motor sport moment for Brad Schumacher, but now he's ready for something much bigger in Belgium.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.