'It's a dream come true': Schumacher called-up to renowned European race

Sitting at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit watching Formula 1 from Eau Rouge corner - it was special motor sport moment for Brad Schumacher, but now he's ready for something much bigger in Belgium.
The Bathurst driver will get to tackle the most iconic corner in the world in one of the most storied endurance races in the world when he lines up on the grid for this year's 24 Hours of Spa.
That alone is a remarkable achievement, but it gets even better for Schumacher.
This year marks the centenary edition of the twice around the clock epic and the all-GT3 field is one of the best in its history with nine manufacturers across five classes for the June 25-30 event.
Schumacher will drive for professional Belgian team Haas RT behind the wheel of an Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II. He'll compete as part of a four-driver combination in the Pro-Am Class.
It is something that he never considered as a possibility five years ago when watching Formula 1 action at Spa with his wife.
"Never did I think I would have the opportunity to actually race this circuit, but now it's a dream come true," he said.
"Spa-Francorchamps has always been my favourite circuit worldwide to see because Eau Rogue is known to be the most difficult corner in racing in the world, it's the fastest, it has a huge elevation change and three turns to navigate.
"I can remember sitting around as a kid playing Gran Turismo on the Playstation at the Spa circuit."
Schumacher describes the opportunity to race at Spa as a "pinch yourself moment", but it is a moment he has worked hard to earn.
He made his GT World Challenge Australia debut in 2021 and marked it by winning the GT Trophy Class Championship.
Last year Schumacher was crowned the Am Class champion and in 2024, he has stepped up to the Pro-Am Class where he shares the Melbourne Performance Centre Audi with Supercars star Will Brown.
Schumacher and Brown recently posted their maiden outright win in the series at The Bend and that - coupled with his past record in the Bathurst 12 Hour - earned him the surprise call up for Spa.
During the 24 Hours of Spa prologue one of Schumacher's former 12 Hour co-drivers Frederic Vervisch heard Haas team officials discussing in the next garage that they were in need of a Bronze level driver.
"Frederic recommended me highly to them, they got my contact details off him and contacted me. It's nice to know Frederic was giving me the big ups. We negotiated the logistics of me driving in this event and of course I was happy to agree," Schumacher said.
"I got a WhatsApp call from the team manager but I didn't have the contact, so I didn't answer it. Then I got the text message saying who was calling and it was Chris, the team manager from Haas Racing, and he wanted me to call him urgently because he wanted to discuss the 24 Hours of Spa with me.
"It's not a race you can arrive at and drive in with no credentials. It's a race which has the most elite of drivers worldwide in GT3 and the circuit itself is super high speed and very dangerous.
"It's amazing how things work in life if you keep persistent and keep working hard on what you're passionate about. When you do that and you begin to succeed, doors keep opening."
The centenary edition of the 24 Hours of Spa runs from June 25-30 event, with Schumacher's co-drivers to be revealed soon.
