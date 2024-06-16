Bathurst triathlete to have his chance to shine on the international stage

Hard work has paid dividends for a Bathurst triathlete that continues to go from strength to strength.
Angus Argent-Smith has been selected to represent his nation at the Multisport World Championships at Townsville in August.
The 17-year-old will compete in the sprint duathlon race, with the possibility of racing in the mixed relay as well.
Argent-Smith said he was thrilled with his selection.
"It means so much for me to be representing my country, especially at a home event in Townsville," he said.
"It means a lot to me, as it'll be my debut representing my country. It means very much."
His selection has come after a number of massive years.
In March 2023, he became the youngest winner of the Scott-Carroll Memorial, the Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club's annual tribute race that honours two late foundation members - Dave Scott and Dave Carroll.
After further success in the Wallabies 2023-24 season, he claimed top honours in the Huskisson Triathlon in February this year, winning the sprint outright.
That success on the South Coast had come just a couple of weeks after he finished second in the NSW All Schools Triathlon.
That result booked himself a spot in the Triathlon National Championships in March, where he ultimately finished 11th.
"I put in a lot of work over the summer and I think that's what helped me so much," he said.
The Scots All Saints College student will be competing in the junior team at the Multisport World Championships.
The junior ages range from 16-years-old to 19.
Up against a wide range of athletes not just from Australia but the world means it'll be an awesome experience for him.
"It's definitely gonna be tough, especially up in Townsville being a bit humid," he said.
"But it'll be very good competition. So it'll be tough in that sense but it'll be a great experience for me too."
The Multisport World Championships will bring together 4500 competitors representing over 50 countries together.
The event will run from August 15-25.
