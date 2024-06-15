Latest progress on $12m crossing is part of region's bridge-building boom

A FORTNIGHT after a new bridge opened in the east of the region as part of a $232 million highway duplication, a new bridge in the west has taken another big step towards completion.
Manildra's Mandagery Creek Bridge closed to traffic from Friday evening, June 14 and won't open again until early Monday, June 17 as part of the work on a replacement crossing.
Transport for NSW says it is the fourth of up to 10 non-consecutive weekend closures as part of the $12 million project, which began in October 2022.
The new bridge at Manildra, on the Henry Parkes Way between Orange and Parkes, will be wider, stronger and capable of carrying higher mass vehicles, according to NSW Regional Transport Minister Jenny Aitchison.
The new bridge is being built on the same alignment as the existing bridge, which has been demolished in stages as part of the project.
The $12m project at Manildra is part of a bridge-building boom in the region that includes the Great Western Highway, Newell Highway, Mitchell Highway and Dubbo.
A 70-METRE-LONG bridge opened at Little Hartley in late May as part of the duplication of 2.4 kilometres of the Great Western Highway.
The new bridge will carry motorists on Coxs River Road over the highway once it has been realigned and moved south.
Built using locally sourced materials, including concrete from Lithgow and quarry materials from Oberon, the two-span bridge is visible from the current Great Western Highway through Little Hartley, is 15 metres wide and has a shared path for pedestrians and cyclists.
Further down the road, a new pedestrian bridge is going to be built at Medlow Bath as part of the $174m duplication of 1.2 kilometres of the highway through that Blue Mountains village.
One bridge will be over two rail lines and Hartigan Avenue and one will be over the bypass itself.
The first sod on the $187 million, 10.5-kilometre bypass was turned in November 2021.
Meanwhile, work began in early 2023 on the $220 million New Dubbo Bridge being built over the Macquarie River north of that city's CBD.
It will be the third river crossing in Dubbo and will form part of a realigned Newell Highway through West Dubbo and the city's fringe.
Piling work on the project is continuing, according to Transport for NSW, and is expected to be completed by the end of July.
There has been talk of a third river crossing in Bathurst for years, but without any progress.
A REPLACEMENT bridge over the Macquarie River between Dubbo and Narromine has been in the works for years.
Preliminary earthworks began in April and Transport for NSW says the next stage of the project will be inviting tenders for the bridge construction.
Transport for NSW says the current Rawsonville Bridge at the location, a timber truss bridge which was built in 1916, is in poor condition due to age, is narrow and is not suitable for use by modern heavy vehicles with higher mass limit loads.
