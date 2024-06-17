Hang on, is that score legit? Did we just have the craziest week in rugby

IT'S been a crazy week in Central West Rugby to say the least.
From big scorelines, club veterans starting in first grade and a NSW Country representative from an unlikely club.
First we start at Ann Ashwood Park where on Saturday reigning Blowes Cup premiers Bathurst Bulldogs scored 92 points - yes, 92 points - against a hapless Dubbo Kangaroos outfit.
To their credit, the Kangaroos did manage to score 14 points.
It's been some time since we've seen such a big winning margin in the Blowes Cup, probably not since the competition split into two tiers for the 2018 season.
Bulldogs coach Dean Oxley said the 78-point win is a reflection of the standards he puts on his squad.
"I train the Bulldogs side like a representative team," he said.
"Some players don't like that level and they haven't remained, but the ones that have enjoyed the work are really proud to be playing first grade.
"I've challenged them extensively this year and the divide [between the teams] is only happening because of the work that's being done.
"We just play incredibly well as a team and that's the product of what happened on Saturday."
All up, the Bulldogs score 14 tries, with Peter Fitzsimmons - who celebrated his 200th game for the club - scoring a hat-trick.
Over in Forbes, Orange City legend Darren Wooding stepped up when needed for the Lions when they needed a late replacement.
It's been a couple of years since the third grade coach has pulled the boots on in first grade but he told us on Sunday the body was holding up remarkably well.
The last time he started in first grade however was all the way back in 2007.
It was another tough loss on the road for the Lions, their 30-6 defeat coming off the back of a narrow away loss to Cowra Eagles.
Emus also fell victim to a resurgent Cowra, going down 25-19.
The Eagles have recovered from a poor start to the season, with their two wins putting them within striking distance of fourth-placed City.
He technically plays third division but Geurie Goats' Filisione Pauta has been named in the NSW Country Cockatoos side.
It's quite the step up by Pauta played so well in for the Blue Bulls, selectors took note, naming him alongside fellow Central West names Charlie French (Forbes), Mahe Fangupo (Forbes), Damien Michaels (Cowra) and Tim Beach (Dubbo).
