Countdown is on for rising creative stars to perform at enchanting event

IT'S creative, it's exciting and it's the ultimate way to see firsthand the rising stars of our performing cohort.
The countdown is on for Kelso High Campus' annual CAPA MADD (music, art, drama, dance) Night, which is shaping up to be an unmissable event.
Set to take centre stage on June 25, students from years seven through to 12 will showcase their projects and performing prowess in both solo and group ensembles.
Along with performances will be an artwork exhibition, which will feature Year 11 student Suzannah Ford's portrait of teacher, Mr Sheader, which was awarded at the recent Royal Bathurst Show.
With the event marking the start of the performance season with the Bathurst Eisteddfod and Winter Festival fast approaching, the night promises to be entertaining.
"MADD Night is held to showcase student work and achievement as well as to celebrate the creative arts at Kelso High Campus," event organiser and drama teacher Marion Green said.
"We invite our family, friends and supporters to experience the amazing things we have been working on all year at this wonderful evening of entertainment and celebration."
Performances will commence at 6pm in the school gymnasium, with the art exhibition open for viewing from 5.30pm in the human movement studio.
It is anticipated the night will wind up by 8pm.
