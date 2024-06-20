All aboard for fun in the sun: Families flock to iconic mini trains

UNDER a sunny, wintry sky, families made their way to the Bathurst Miniature Railway to make the most of the fun Sunday activity.
Trains began to line the tracks around 10am on June 16, 2024, quickly welcoming passengers aboard for a glorious trip around the John Mathews sporting complex grass area.
After their mini ride, some signed up for another trip around the area.
Scroll through the photos below, taken by Western Advocate photographer James Arrow, to see who was out and about on the day.
The event, which has been run by the Bathurst Miniature Railway Society since 1977, runs every third Sunday of the month (weather permitting) from 10am to 2pm.
All passengers are required to wear inclosed footwear, with no thongs or open toe sandals allowed.
For more information about the event and upcoming dates, visit the Bathurst Miniature Railway Facebook page or website.
