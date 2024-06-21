Fancy food, good times and fun for all: Night Markets was the place to be

GOURMET food, rides, stalls, crafts and more; there was something for everyone at the Bathurst Winter Markets.
Hundreds of people flocked to the Bathurst Showgrounds on Friday, June 14, 2024 and Saturday, June 15 for the family-friendly food festival.
On offer were food trucks, stalls, desserts, retail, rides, games and music across the weekend event.
Organisers said the food available included the ever-favourite twist potato, home-made dumplings, Asian skewers, Vietnamese, Tijuana Tacos, burgers and Korean fried chicken.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow was there on the Saturday night to capture all of the fun.
Do you see someone you know in the gallery? Don't forget to send them the link to this story!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.