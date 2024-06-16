Mayor keen to consider 40km/h limit in CBD

Here is a look at what is making news today.
Mayor Jess Jennings says he would "definitely be interested in looking at" a change in the CBD speed limit from 50 kilometres to 40 kilometres an hour.
The Western Advocate has also been told that many in the business community would be supportive of the move, and you can read all about it here.
In other news, the people behind an ambitious wind farm proposal east of Bathurst explain why they chose Sunny Corner for the potential project.
And in sport, a Pacey Stockton hat-trick has led the Mudgee Dragons to a strong comeback win over the Wellington Cowboys at Glen Willow Oval. You can read all about the match here.
Have a great day.
Jacinta Carroll, Editor.
