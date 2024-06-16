Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List
Photos

'We were very ordinary': Betts slams poor Panthers despite PMP win

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated June 16 2024 - 7:11pm, first published 5:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Jake Betts has held back, as he slammed his Bathurst Panthers team for what he described as a poor performance in Sunday's match against Nyngan.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.