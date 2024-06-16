'We were very ordinary': Betts slams poor Panthers despite PMP win

Jake Betts has held back, as he slammed his Bathurst Panthers team for what he described as a poor performance in Sunday's match against Nyngan.
Panthers took a 20-6 lead to the half-time break in its round eight Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP) match against the Tigers, but the visitors clawed back to trail by two points at one stage, before Panthers managed to hold on for a 30-24 win.
But despite the PMP win, Betts was not pleased with effort from his team.
"Both halves were poor from us, in all honesty," he said.
"We had a game plan going into it, that we were going to play up tempo footy. And we did in patches but we just went away from it.
"No disrespect to Nyngan, they're a good side, but we were very ordinary."
Betts' criticised his team's consistency and said there'll be some tough talks at training this week.
"I know there's a good footy team there. We've proven that in games, but we're no where near consistent enough," he said.
"If you come up against sides later on, it's not going to be good enough.
"We'll have a few hard conversations at training on Tuesday. Blokes will be on notice and we'll go from there.
"To Nyngan's credit, they probably deserved the win because of the way we played. We were lucky to come away with the two points."
Panthers raced out to a 20-6 lead at the break, after Tieryn Toomey-White, Jackson Vallis, Haydn Edwards and Nicholas Tilburg all scored tries.
But it was in the five minutes before the hour mark that Nyngan turned it all around.
First it was hooker Aiden Birmingham who crashed over to score, before Jak Jeffery's converted try had the visitors within two.
And after Joe Bugg was sin binned for dissent in the 61st minute, Nyngan was on the front foot, looking for the lead.
But the visitors failed to make the most of their extra man, as Jed Betts crashed over seven minutes later and the successful conversion had the hosts out to a comfortable eight points.
With six minutes to play, it looked beyond doubt when Panthers fullback Callum Limon reached out to score.
Looking to play out the game safe, the Panthers gifted Nyngan a try when William Black scored off an intercept to have the visitors down by a converted try with three minutes to play.
And Nyngan almost had the opportunity to draw level, after a big play in the set after the kick-off, but a mistake metres out from the tryline gave Panthers the ball and the win.
Nyngan skipper James Tuitahi said he's team performed much better in the second half.
"I was super proud of the boys for digging deep there. There were just a few crucial errors that cost us the game," he said.
"I think we just spoke in the sheds [at half-time] about keeping it simple. We knew what we had to fix, which was just silly errors and moments where we lost concentration.
"We kind of fixed that at times, but we still ended up coming away with the loss."
