Edwards' instincts and 'natural' ability on full display in Fishies' win

At one point during their win against St Pat's, Dubbo CYMS looked like they were slowly losing momentum.
That was until centre Clynton Edwards snatched an intercept and ran 50 metres to score just before half-time.
Edwards has been excellent for CYMS this season and has a knack for scoring tries at the right time on the left edge, as he did on Sunday during the Fishies' 32-10 win at Apex Oval.
"It's going good, I'm starting to settle in," he said.
"We are getting a few combinations down there now but still are working on things. There is plenty more to come.
"I'm loving it, they are looking after me."
Coming across from Nyngan, Edwards was a late inclusion into Dubbo CYMS' squad for 2024 but he has a big fan in coach Shawn Townsend.
"It's just a big ask for him because he is travelling in every Wednesday and Friday for training," he said.
"He didn't get a full pre-season so he is a little bit underdone but he is a pretty natural footballer. It was a pretty big turning point just at half-time when he took that intercept.
"That's not structure or coaching, it's just instincts and he has that. He's got different instincts to a lot of players, he knows where to be at the right time and he runs good lines."
After a massive loss two weeks ago, Dubbo CYMS were in a mood early against St Pat's with Ben Marlin and Jeremy Thurston crossing early as Alex Bonham's return gave them a big boost.
Bonham's boot was key early, the hooker kicking a 40/20 in the first minute of the match.
Bathurst St Pat's centre Matt Beattie crossed for the visitors before Jackson Brien did so as well.
Playing outside of new halfback Mitch Andrews, Brien showed signs of his best and was strong for the Saints.
Then, just before half-time, Edwards plucked a pass out of the hands of a Bathurst player and raced away to score.
Leading 18-10 at the break, CYMS went on to score again three times in the second through Thurston (two) and Billy Sing, capping off a solid win.
The Saints showed signs of quality football but coach Chris Osborne was less than impressed with their start especially.
"Our attitude wasn't there, we could tell in the warm-up that we weren't there," he said.
"As I said to the boys before the game 'the only thing that will beat us today is our attitude' and it did."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.