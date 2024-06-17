Bulldogs and Roos put on another brilliant show during Ladies Day

ANOTHER brilliant Westfund Ferguson Cup game between the Bathurst Bulldogs and Dubbo Kangaroos has taken place, but unfortunately for the Dogs it had the same outcome as the previous game between the two clubs.
The latest edition of the 2023 grand final rematch saw the Kangaroos come away 19-12 winners during Ladies' Day at Ashwood Park, adding to their 17-7 success over the Bulldogs earlier in the year.
It was a throwback to last year's grand final, where the Roos also scored a late try to come away with the victory at Bathurst.
Bulldogs' Mel Waterford said it's another chapter in what's one of the most exciting matchups in Central West Rugby Union.
"It was a very good game. It was close with a lot of physicality, which is always the case when we play Dubbo," she said.
"They got an early lead on us but we fought back to get ourselves into it, then they got one right at the end."
There's been virtually nothing between the two teams for the past few seasons but the Roos have now won the last four editions of this matchup.
However, all that matters to the Bulldogs is ensuring they're building towards a big performance in the finals.
"We're trying to work on a few different things at training but we're just so evenly matched," Waterford said.
"It's always a strong game. Hopefully we're able to get over them at the right time of the year.
"We've got a few young girls who have joined our team and they're really coming into their positions at the moment.
"There's been a couple of injuries but we've managed to keep the majority of our squad together. We're really growing towards something, and each week I feel we're getting better."
The weekend's result might not have been the result the hosts were looking for but there was another great reason to celebrate on Ladies' Day.
The club recently had five players selected to the NSW Country team following Central West's dominant title-winning run at the Country Championships in Tamworth over the long weekend.
Molly Kennedy, Tiana Anderson, Sarah Colman, Lily McIntosh and Teagan Miller all earned selection to the NSW Country Corellas.
Former country skipper and Australian Rugby Shield champion Waterford said it's a treat to see the club continually getting players into higher representative honours.
"It's always so good when you can get girls into the country team. Getting five players into the team this year is great, and it'll help them grow a lot," she said.
"We had 10 girls in the Central West team and they're playing unreal football after that experience.
"Seeing them achieve on these pathways - Central West and country - it's a credit to the work that Lamarn [Ma'a], Matt [Waterford] and Pip [McIntosh] have been doing with the girls."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.