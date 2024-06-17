'Tis the season for some snow. Here's when and where it'll fall

It's winter, so cold weather can be expected.
But come the end of the week, Bathurst and the surrounding region is set to shiver through a really cold day.
According to Weatherzone, Bathurst is set to hit a high of just nine degrees, almost three degrees below the long term average for the city.
The mercury is also set to drop down to a chilly one degree.
Down at Oberon, it's going to be even colder on Friday, with a maximum of just five degrees.
And in the high country around Bathurst, there might be a chance of a bit of snow.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology's MetEye - an interactive tool to assess weather forecasts - snow is to fall in the Central Tablelands region on Friday morning, around 7am, out near towards the Jenolan Caves and Yetholme.
While snow is forecast, it is not substantial and is unlikely to settle.
With freezing conditions and snow forecast, motorists are being urged to be aware of the prevalence of black ice.
The most recent data shows in the five years to 2022 there were 34 crashes reported on roads with snow or ice surface conditions, resulting in 44 injuries including 12 serious and 24 moderate injuries.
Sixty-seven per cent of those injuries occurred on roads zoned 100 km/h and above.
A winter weather campaign is held annually to target those areas reporting the most crashes during the three coldest months of the year, being the Blue Mountains, Oberon, Lithgow, Bathurst, Cabonne, Orange and the Mid-West.
More information about the winter safety campaign can be found at Extreme weather | Transport for NSW.
