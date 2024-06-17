Bathurst's 16s end tournament on a high note and avoid relegation

IT might have been a NSW Under 16s Field State Championships campaign full of 'What could have been' moments for Bathurst's top squad but it ended with a very important win.
Bathurst 1 came away winners in their relegation clash against Canberra at Cooke Hockey Complex to ensure they'll still be playing in division two at next year's tournament.
The hosts had lost three games and drawn one during the pool stages to leave themselves in the nervous relegation battle but pulled through for a 2-0 win over their opponents from the capital.
Bathurst's results from the tournament don't look flash on paper but when you dig deeper into their results you can see they were rather unlucky to find themselves in such a position.
They lost two of their matches 1-0, with one of those coming against eventual grand finalists Far North Coast, and missed several chances to break the deadlock in their nil-all result against Southern Highlands.
Bathurst coach Ben Weal said his team could be proud of the way they played with the odds stacked against them.
"I believe our pool was way stronger than the other one, and the two teams who played in the grand final came from our pool," he said.
"We performed quite well. Against Far North Coast we could have won. We created enough chances but just didn't put it in. It was the same against Illawarra, which was probably our best game of the tournament.
"I have a mate involved with the coaching in Illawarra and he thought we were their toughest game and were one of the top sides. We probably had around six good chances in that game but just couldn't find the winning touch.
"We came away from that game feeling like we played so well. We were really competitive but just couldn't find the goals when we needed them.
"A couple of goals go in and suddenly we're playing semi-final hockey. We weren't far off."
Bathurst went down to Illawarra 1-0 and they lost to eventual champions Central Coast 4-0 during the pool stages.
Their victory against Canberra not only let the team end their championships on a high note but it sets the majority of the team up for a big run at the 2025 tournament.
"We have about five or six top age girls so the rest will be back next year," Weal said.
"Sometimes when you don't remain in that division it's difficult for girls to put themselves up for future selections, and you get looked at more when you're in those higher divisions.
"You're also playing better quality hockey, which is what you want. You always want to take on the better teams."
Meanwhile, Bathurst's second string side finished fourth out of six teams in their division four pool.
