'Nationwide buyer interest' expected as Kelso property hits the market

A CHILDCARE centre that opened at Kelso about four years ago is expected to sell for around $11 million as it hits the market, those organising the sale campaign say.
They say "good nationwide buyer interest" is expected in the property that houses Great Beginnings, on Gilmour Street, which welcomed its first children in early 2020.
The childcare centre opened as part of a subdivision of the sprawling Paddy's Hotel land on the busy Kelso road.
Commercial real estate company CBRE is managing the sale on behalf of what is described as a private group of owners via an expression of interest campaign.
The campaign will close during the third week of July.
The purpose-built centre was completed in 2019, has an annual income of $653,000 and is fully leased to G8 Education, Australia's largest providers of childcare services, according to CBRE.
It's a 15-year lease, with options extending until 2044.
CBRE says if the centre sells for around $11 million, as expected, it will be "one of the largest prices the country has seen for the asset class, beyond the primary markets of the Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane CBDs".
"This investment stands on its own two feet under today's economics, but many investors are also aware the current elevated interest rate environment may be temporary," CBRE's Sandro Peluso said.
"Regardless of whether this situation changes within the next six to 18 months, the underlying fundamentals remain strong.
"Annual returns continue to rise, aided by a fixed three per cent increase that helps stabilise the interest rate environment.
"Bathurst is a well-regarded and rapidly growing part of NSW and there exists significant local wealth and businesses in the area.
"We are expecting good nationwide buyer interest."
