Farraway confirms he wants to contest Calare, get Great Western Highway upgrade 'back on track'

THE boundaries of Bathurst's federal electorate aren't likely to change, but the race to win the seat has just shifted.
Three days after the Australian Electoral Commission announced its proposal to leave Calare as it is as part of a redistribution in NSW, Bathurst's Sam Farraway has announced that he intends to seek preselection for the seat for the Nationals.
Mr Farraway, a NSW Upper House member, announced in February 2024 that he was stepping down as shadow minister for regional transport and roads to dedicate more "energy, experience and passion to the Central West".
Questioned about his intentions for Calare at the time, he said he "genuinely can't answer the question until the electoral commission hand down draft boundaries".
In a statement released on Monday morning, June 17, Mr Farraway made his intentions clear.
"Today I have advised the members of the NSW National Party Calare Electorate Council of my intention to nominate for preselection for the federal seat of Calare," he said.
"As a lifelong resident of the Central West and a former small business owner, this community is more than just my home; it's where my heart is.
"The people of Calare have always been central to my work and it would be an enormous privilege to represent our community in the federal parliament."
Mr Farraway was, with state Member for Bathurst Paul Toole, one of the Nationals' two most public advocates for the former NSW Coalition government's ambitious plans for a duplication of the Great Western Highway from Lithgow to Katooma.
In his June 17 statement, he said one of his "key priorities is to get the Great Western Highway upgrade back on track after the Albanese Labor Government cut its funding".
"This project has been discussed for far too long, and losing the funding just as we were nearing progress was devastating," he said.
"Our communities deserve better and it's time we all stand up to Canberra and get our fair share. Only the National Party in government can deliver this.
"I believe the Central West is the best place to raise a family, build a small business, and enjoy a high quality of life. However, to ensure this, Calare needs change.
"In the coming weeks, I look forward to engaging with our local National Party members and the broader community across the Central West to ask for their support to bring about the necessary change and represent the good people of Calare in Canberra.
"I will not be making any further comment until the conclusion of the National Party preselection for the seat of Calare."
The current Member for Calare Andrew Gee, who left the Nationals in the lead-up to Christmas 2022 to sit as an independent, has said previously that he intends to recontest the seat at the next federal election.
There has been no love lost between Mr Gee and his former party, who he accused of being slow to support communities in the Central West affected by recent natural disasters and of mishandling last year's Voice referendum.
