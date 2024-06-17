RYDA provides reality check for teens keen to drive, safety tips shared

WITNESSING in person how long it takes a car to stop when slamming on the brakes has been a real eye-opener for a group of high school kids.
Two of whom experienced being in a car travelling at 60 kilometres and having to slam on the brakes to avoid hitting someone, which was unavoidable in this situation.
Luckily though, the car was driven by a professional driving instructor, in a safe environment, and only hit a foam dummy.
And it was all part of the Rotary Youth Driver Awareness (RYDA) session.
But, the reality of how easily a disastrous situation can occur was enough to really get the Year 11 MacKillop College students thinking about their actions while learning to drive.
"It was actually a bit scary, seeing the dummy go down," student Jennifer Fletcher said.
"And also the impact too, and you can't imagine that being a real person."
Matthew Irvine, from the Calare Academy of Road Safety, was heavily involved with devising the program that has been teaching Bathurst youth about the importance of safe driving as they look to secure their licence.
He said the program is very practical, with getting the kids involved playing a big role in helping them remember and visualise what they're being taught.
"We get them to estimate stopping distances and we walk through that with them and give them the opportunity to visualise it, they're involved and it's real," Mr Irvine said.
"Then, when we can align this with other really good road safety initiatives such as the safe drivers course that PCYC runs [Safe Drivers Course], this content directly correlates to that."
Mackillop College student Faith Atkinson-Purcell attended the RYDA program at Mount Panorama on June 17 with her classmates, and she has also completed the PCYC's Safe Drivers Course.
Faith said both experiences have been a real eye-opener for her, especially seeing how big a difference 10 or even 5km can make when stopping quickly.
"I would 100 per cent recommend everyone to do the course because it gave me a real reality check," she said.
"It just made me think about how I really need to be cautious and really watch my surroundings and brake and know my speed."
The four-day RYDA program will run along Pit Lane at the base of Mount Panorama from Monday, June 17 through to Thursday, June 20.
It's not only open to Bathurst schools but schools from surrounding areas too, like Lithgow and Blayney.
