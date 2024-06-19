Army knife in shoulder bag ends in man's conviction after late-night walk

A MAN caught with a knife in a public place has told a court he'd had it for months after "going camping".
Benjamin Ritchie, 47, of Bonnor Street in Kelso, appeared before Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis in person and unrepresented in Bathurst Local Court on June 5, 2024 to answer the charge.
When asked about the offence by Ms Ellis, Ritchie said he had the knife in his shoulder bag.
"I think I had it for about six months. It never occurred to me I would get into trouble," he said.
"I didn't think about it, I'm sorry."
Ms Ellis asked Ritchie if he was working and he told the court that he wasn't and that he was on benefits.
She said she was considering a Section 10A (where a conviction is recorded without further penalty). Police prosecutor, Sergeant Aaron Burgess, said he wouldn't be heard against that.
Police documents tendered to the court told how police got a call from a worker at a licensed venue on Rankin Street at about 12.55am on April 19, 2024, regarding a man being drunk when he left.
Police were in the area at the time of the call and began a patrol for the man.
About 1am, police said they found the man stumbling towards Durham Street from George Street.
Police said they thought he was acting in a drug-affected way. He was unstable on his feet and acting erratic.
They said they spoke with Ritchie and asked him if he was drunk or on drugs, which he denied.
Police said they introduced themselves and explained that he was being searched as police believed he had drugs on his person.
He gave police permission to search him and they began to empty his pockets.
Police said they found a Swiss army knife/tool in his bag.
Ritchie was questioned and he told police he had been trying to find a place to live for the past 10 months.
He said he had everything he needed and the rest was in storage.
He told police he didn't do anything with the knife and said he had had it since he was a kid.
In sentencing, Ms Ellis said there was a lot of discussion about knives and people wary of sharp instruments, in particular those carrying them without legal reason.
She noted Ritchie had done the wrong thing, convicted him and confiscated the knife.
"You did the wrong thing, you'll lose the knife," she said.
