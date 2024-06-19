Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Army knife in shoulder bag ends in man's conviction after late-night walk

June 19 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAN caught with a knife in a public place has told a court he'd had it for months after "going camping".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.