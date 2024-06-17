Man accused of leading police on pursuit, possessing prohibited weapon, to face court

A MAN who is alleged to have stolen a car and run from police on Sunday, June 16 has been refused bail and will face court on a string of charges.
He is accused of having items including an extendable baton on him when police found him later that day.
Police say they were called at about 5.45am on June 16, 2024 to a location on Veness Street in West Bathurst following reports a person had been sitting in a Ford Ranger outside someone's home for quite a while.
When they arrived and approached the car, police say the driver took off quickly, and when he is alleged to have failed to stop after police activated warning lights, a pursuit began.
The pursuit was stopped a short time later due to safety concerns, but police say they were able to locate the car, which was abandoned on Currawong Street in South Bathurst.
The car was taken by police for forensic examination.
At about 9.40am, following further inquiries, police say a 36-year-old man was arrested after he was seen leaving a home on Arunta Street in South Bathurst.
In searching the man, police allege they found an extendable baton, a wallet belonging to another person, a set of car keys, and a screwdriver.
Police say further items were seized from the home following a search warrant being issued, including mobile phones, roof racks and a roof-mounted awning believed to be from the Ford Ranger.
It is alleged that checks revealed the car was stolen from a home on John Norton Place, Bathurst.
Police say they will also allege three other car number plates were stolen and swapped for the number plates on the Ford.
The man was taken to Bathurst Police Station and charged with:
The man will face Bathurst Local Court on June 17, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.