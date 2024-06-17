Western Advocate
Man accused of leading police on pursuit, possessing prohibited weapon, to face court

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated June 17 2024 - 1:06pm, first published 1:05pm
A MAN who is alleged to have stolen a car and run from police on Sunday, June 16 has been refused bail and will face court on a string of charges.

