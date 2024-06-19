North and south: This is where the city is getting its latest speed limit reduction

THE speed limit will be reduced by 20 kilometres on the southern outskirts of Bathurst in the latest change for the city's surrounds.
Nine months after 80-kilometre-an-hour zones on two roads on the outskirts of Kelso were cut to 50km/h due to the housing boom on the city's fringe, a new reduction has been announced for White Rock Road.
Transport for NSW has given advance notice of the change, which will affect White Rock Road from 1.4 kilometres south of Lee Street to 3.85 kilometres south of Lee Street.
It will go from 80km/h to 60km/h on that stretch in response to "local community concerns", according to Transport for NSW.
It comes after speed limit changes for Lucknow and the Sofala Road past the village of Sofala and a reduction for heavy vehicles on a section of Jenolan Caves Road.
Of interest to Bathurst, where the mayor recently said he would like to look at a reduction to 40km/h in the Bathurst CBD, Transport for NSW has also given notice of a change to 40km/h through the Blayney CBD from Monday, June 24.
Transport for NSW says it will be part of the introduction of a high pedestrian activity area in the Blayney town centre "to provide a more pedestrian friendly environment".
Mayor Jess Jennings told the Western Advocate recently that a 40km/h limit in the Bathurst CBD, if council decided to pursue it, would make the centre of the city more pedestrian friendly.
"It's a safety thing," he said.
"It's encouraging people to be in the CBD and not have the risk of being hit by a car or a bus."
He also said it would make parking more manageable for those trying to get into a space in the CBD.
