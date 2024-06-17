On the board: Panthers 18s see off determined Tigers to earn first victory

IT'S been a season of trials and tribulations for the Bathurst Panthers under 18s side but they finally had something to cheer about on Sunday with their first victory of the Tom Nelson Premiership season.
Panthers got the job done on home soil with a 24-14 win over the Nyngan Tigers at Carrington Park, in a game that brought together the two remaining winless teams in the competition.
The Bathurst boys are now winless no more, getting a confidence building victory over the Tigers team who pushed them all the way for the full 60 minutes.
Panthers lock Connor Hodges celebrated the win with a double.
Coach Mick Carter said it was a game that the Panthers had marked on the calendar for quite some time.
"We spoke about that game for a few weeks in the lead up to it as a potential win," he said.
"That's no disrespect to Nyngan at all. It was a great game of footy between two sides who are struggling numbers-wise, and it's a rebuilding phase for both clubs
"They had to go about it the hard way but they got there in the end."
Carter said it's great to see his team learning and always taking advice on board when results haven't been going their way.
What's helped his team absorb more information is getting his son Jackson on board.
"My young fella stepped up to take on the coaching role on with me, which is great because he wasn't playing, though he made a comeback to reserve grade in this round," he said.
"He's doing a great job with them and helping them develop. The big picture is that every week since we took them on we've seen improvement, maybe with the exception of one game - but they're always improving.
"We're also getting great numbers to training and they're really keen. It's a great thing to see. Jacko's been a big part of that. I think all the boys in the 18s side look up to him."
Meanwhile, cross-city rivals St Pat's have been fortunate to hold their spot inside the competition's top eight after a tough 38-0 defeat to Dubbo CYMS on the weekend.
